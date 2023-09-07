How to start and complete the Urgent Exfiltration quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1.7 is preparing players for the next big patch, 10.2. This will introduce a new zone, raid, and season, but Fury Incarnate is setting the stage for the upcoming lore developments. One such questline in Patch 10.1.7 is Reconciliation, and the Urgent Exfiltration quest has given a lot of players a headache.

Reconciliation is the questline featuring Dracthyr and Emberthal as they finally deal with what is left of the Sundered Flame forces. The questline is not long and only consists of seven quests in total, and Urgent Exfiltration is the sixth quest in that chain.

Here’s how you can start and complete the Urgent Exfiltration quest in Dragonflight.

How to start the Urgent Exfiltration quest in WoW Dragonflight

This quest starts in Valdrakken. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To start the Urgent Exfiltration quest in Dragonflight, you need to start the Reconciliation questline and complete the quests leading up to it. You have to complete the following quests:

A Single Wing

Getting to Ground

Seeing Reason

The Best Intentions

Dracthyr Down

To start this questline, talk to Scalecommander Emberthal at 23.20, 37.15 in Valdrakken.

How to complete the Urgent Exfiltration quest in WoW Dragonflight

Urgent Exfiltration tasks you with keeping the Sundered Flame enemy forces at bay, so you need to kill all mobs that attempt to disrupt Marithos and Amythora. You can kill the mobs as they approach you, but you can also go to the location where the mobs are spawning and defeat them there.

If you’re not making any progress, go outside the perimeter and defeat the mobs there. But if mobs aren’t spawning for you, try disabling all your addons and then enabling them after you’re done with the quest.

After completing it, you’ll get Drake’s Shadowflame Crest Fragment, Flightstones, and some gold.

