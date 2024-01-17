How to start and complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.2.5 is reintroducing us to the joys of looking for long-lost treasure. The ‘Hands-On Experience’ quest is one of the first to use the new mechanics to unearth some buried riches. Here’s how to complete the quest.

How to start the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight

Oh, look! A new quest!

Before starting the Hands-On Experience quest, you must go through the initial Azerothian Archives quests. You can start them at the Roasting Ram Inn in Valdrakken (check the scroll on the pillar inside the Inn), which sends you to Algeth’ar Academy at 62.31. From there, complete the first few easy quests. Most importantly, complete Roska’s first quest, in which you use a totem to summon a flame elemental that finds three small hidden treasures. After you finish this quest, you are ready for the ‘Hands-On Experience’ quest.

How to complete the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight

Time to look for some large treasure.

Accept the quest; you will get another totem for summoning the fire elemental. Unlike the last quest, where you had to find three smaller treasures, this time, you need to find one large treasure chest. So, let’s do that.

Head to 61.30, just north of the tower where we accepted the quest. There will be a large earthly geyser with many players likely gathered around it. After you summon your totem, three larger puddles will appear around the geyser; these are important, so keep them in mind.

So, here’s where it gets a bit confusing. You obviously have to dig out the treasure from the spot, right? Right, but your elemental may not want to do it, so why is that? Is the quest bugged?

No, it’s not bugged; you just need to turn up the heat or cool down your elemental. If you are using WeakAuras, like I am, you might not have even noticed that a bar has appeared right underneath your character. This bar represents the heat of your fire elemental. You need to keep the arrow in the bar near the middle, meaning the fire element needs to have just the right amount of heat for you to excavate the treasure.

To raise the heat, you click on your fire totem. To lower the heat, you walk through one of the three puddles. However, there is another problem: as soon as you do either of these things, your elemental will either cool down completely or burn like the sun, either too hot or too cold? So what can you do?

Keep that bar in the middle.

You need to be fast. Simply wait for your elemental to be either at maximum heat or cold. Now either walk through a puddle or click on your totem to change the bar. As soon as the arrow on the bar passes through the middle, start excavating. You won’t be able to do it in one go, as your elemental will become too hot or cold again. So, repeat the process. Keep adding heat or walking through those puddles to make your elemental balance enough for you to chip at the excavation progress.

After a few attempts (it took me four), you’ll have dug up the treasure chest. Claim it and turn in the quest.

All rewards for completing the Hands-On Experience quest in WoW Dragonflight

Your reward for finishing the Hands-On Experience quest is a ‘whopping’ 28 gold and nine silver. As I always say: “Not even enough to cover gear repair.” Fortunately, the actual reward is you learning how to excavate treasures using a fire elemental, and there will be plenty of opportunities to do that later in the patch. Have fun.