World of Warcraft

How to start and complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic

To the arena!
Published: May 23, 2024 07:58 am

There’s nothing more fun than leveling up in a new World of Warcraft expansion, especially when there’s an arena-themed quest chain that sees you fighting one boss after another. In Cataclysm Classic, it’s called Crucible of Carnage.

Located in the middle of the Twilight Highlands, the Crucible of Carnage is available for all players at level 84 and above. Besides gold and experience, you can get powerful gear that sets you up for success. Here’s how to start and complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic.

How to start the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Cataclysm Classic

The first step to starting the Crucible of Carnage is to hit level 84. You can’t start the arena event any time before that. When you tick that box, head to the Crucible of Carnage area in the Twilight Highlands. The coordinates are 50, 82.

Make sure you have a full party of five players, and once you do, start the quest by talking to Gugthock at 50, 82. Don’t start the quest before your entire party has arrived in the zone, or if someone’s quest log is full. This will put the entire party out of sync.

How to complete the Crucible of Carnage in WoW Catacylsm Classic

Complete the Crucible of Carnage by defeating different bosses with your party and turning in the quest at Gugthock. Here’s the list of quests: 

  • The Crucible of Carnage: The Bloodeye Bruiser!
  • The Crucible of Carnage: The Wayward Wildhammer!
  • The Crucible of Carnage: The Deadly Dragonmaw!
  • The Crucible of Carnage: Calder’s Creation!
  • The Crucible of Carnage: The Earl of Evisceration!
  • The Crucible of Carnage: The Twilight Terror!

Each time you turn in the quest and start a new one, make sure all your party members have turned in the previous one. If you start the next quest too early, your allies will be locked out of the quest and your progress won’t count for them. For the Crucible of Carnage quests, I recommend you toggle off addons that make you accept quests automatically.

