How to start and complete Missing in Action in WoW Classic

Missing in Action is one of the most infamous early-game escort quests in World of Warcraft Classic. The quest requires you to escort Corporal Keeshan, an Alliance soldier who’s gone missing in the back of a cave in northern Redridge Mountains, back to Lakeshire.

The quest is relatively difficult, as you’ll have to fight your way through packs of Orcs alongside Corporal Keeshan, and you’ll likely need a group of other players by your side if you want to stand a chance at surviving. We recommend being around level 23-25 to complete Missing in Action and having several other players in your group around the same range of levels.

The quest itself is particularly rewarding, despite its difficulty level, as the amount of experience you’ll get from killing mobs along the way will be more than enough to justify the time investment you need to make in order to finish it.

Here’s how to start and complete Missing in Action and bring Corporal Keeshan back to Lakeshire in WoW Classic.

How to escort Corporal Keeshan in WoW Classic

Keeshan’s location is way up north in Redridge. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Missing in Action can be started with Corporal Keeshan at coordinates [28,12] in Redridge Mountains, nestled in the back of a winding cave that’s loaded with Blackrock Orcs. There is no breadcrumb quest or external objective pointing you in Keeshan’s direction—you’ll just have to find him in the wild.

If Keeshan is not present in the back of the cave when you arrive, you’ll have to wait for a bit, as it means that someone else is working on the quest and has taken him out for a walk. If another group is doing the escort quest, just wait for a few minutes and fight back against any additional orcs that spawn in the cave. Keeshan will eventually respawn at his fixed location once the other group performing the escort quest wraps up.

The trek out of the cave and back towards Lakeshire can be grueling and long, especially since Keeshan insists on walking the entire time. It isn’t until you get back on the road leading towards the town that he starts to break out into a light jog. In total, Keeshan’s slow pace, combined with the consistent spawning of mobs that you have to plow through, make for a reasonably long escort quest, one that takes about 10 to 15 minutes all told.

Missing in Action can be completed as an extra objective that you tackle along the way while completing the “Blackrock Bounty” quest, which requires you to defeat 15 Blackrock Champions in the cave where Keeshan is hiding out. You’ll likely be able to take down all 15 of the Blackrock Champions required for that quest while escorting Keeshan back to Lakeshire, completing two objectives at once.

Above all else, we can’t stress enough that you must stay close to Corporal Keeshan while completing this quest. If any members of your party go out of range of Keeshan, you will fail the quest, and you’ll have to go back into the cave full of Orcs in order to get another crack at it.

About the author