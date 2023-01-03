To make WoW’s open world altogether more exciting to interact with, Blizzard Entertainment added various gameplay elements and rare bosses across the Dragon Isles. Each of these features, naturally, serves its own purpose, like farming reputation, Dragon Isles Supplies, or simply, gear.

One of the rare bosses you can find in the first zone of the Dragon Isles is Worldcarver A’tir. Unlike other rares, which normally have a respawn timer, Worldcarver A’tir needs to be summoned by acquiring special materials and using them in a certain spot to spawn this rare.

Here’s everything you need to spawn Worldcarver A’tir, the location of this rare boss, and, of course, the loot table.

Location of Worldcarver A’tir in WoW Dragonflight

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Worldcarver A’tir is a rare boss located in the Waking Shores in Obsidian Citadel at the coordinates 30.0 55.4. Bear in mind that this mob doesn’t have a respawn timer and is strictly tied to special items that nearby mobs drop, which you use at a specific spot.

How to spawn Worldcarver A’tir in WoW Dragonflight?

To spawn Worldcarver A’tir in Dragonflight, you need to obtain three Wurmling Bones from Worldcarver Wurmlings near the spawn location of this rare boss. Worldcarver Wurmlings can be found at the following coordinates: 31.2 54.7, 28.6 53.2, and 31.1 57.9.

After you have your bones, head to 30.0 55.3 and use the bones on the Wurmling Bones pile to spawn Worldcarver A’tir.

Worldcarver A’tir loot table in WoW Dragonflight