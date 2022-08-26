How to recover your WoW account for Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Remember your WoW childhood accounts? There's a way to get them back!

World of Warcraft is an 18-year-old MMORPG that has, over the years, supported account creation and authentication via store-bought authentication keys, and website registration. Since WoW is a timeless classic, it’s safe to say that generations and generations of players grew up playing WoW. Although WoW’s community has gradually declined over the years, Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic show incredible promise.

So, with Dragonflight and Wrath of the Lich King Classic releases slowly approaching the due dates, recovering your beloved childhood account packed with good-time memories and nostalgic vibes have never been more urgent.

For your WoW comeback to be as epic as you imagined it, here are instructions on how to recover your childhood memories and continue your adventures in Azeroth.

Remember any relevant piece of information

Remembering any relevant piece of information, excluding character gear, professions, and level, tied to your Battle.net account is absolutely essential when recovering past accounts. Since details such as your character level, gear, and professions can’t contribute to Blizzard Entertainment finding your account, you should try to recollect as many relevant pieces of information as you can, starting with the original key from the original store-bought issue, character names, and realm names.

If you’re, in any case, still unsure about the necessary details needed to recover your account, here’s a complete list of relevant information that can help Blizzard to track down your account.

Contact Blizzard support

Once you’ve hunted down a relevant piece of information that Blizzard support can use, send an elaborate ticked to Blizzard customer support detailing your case and immediately share as many pieces of information as you can to avoid unnecessary and slow back-and-forth emails.

As soon as Blizzard support has enough significant information regarding your account, they can start their exhaustive search.

Receive an email with instructions to follow

Since the extensive search for a specific account takes time, patiently waiting for Blizzard’s answer after supplying them with more than enough useful pieces of information would be the best course of action.

After Blizzard finally discovers your account, the support team will contact you with relevant details and further steps you need to take in order to recover your account. These commonly include verification, connecting your email with Battle.net, and authentication.

Once you’ve successfully completed the given instructions, you can once again enter Azeroth, and sit tight as we wait for Wrath of Lich King Classic to launch.