How to obtain and spend Valor Points in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands

Valor Points are a new form of currency introduced to World of Warcraft in Patch 9.0.5.

Here’s everything you need to know about obtaining Valor Points and spending them to upgrade your gear.

What are Valor Points?

Valor Points are a form of currency that were reintroduced to World of Warcraft in Patch 9.0.5. During the Cataclysm and Mists of Pandaria expansions, Valor Points were used to purchase and upgrade gear. In Shadowlands, players can use Valor Points to upgrade the gear they receive in Mythic+ dungeons.

Is there a cap on Valor Points?

There are two caps for Valor Points—one for how many you can earn per week and one for how many you can earn during a single season. The maximum Valor cap starts at 5,000 each season, increasing by 750 each week. If you don’t obtain 750 Valor points in a week, any unearned points will roll into the maximum amount you can earn the following week.

How can players obtain Valor Points?

Earning Valor Points is very straightforward. A limited number of activities within World of Warcraft offer Valor as a reward. The only two ways to earn Valor Points in Shadowlands are by completing Covenant Callings or by running Mythic+ dungeons.

Covenant Callings, which spawn daily and vary in rarity, will provide players with a reasonable amount of Valor. Callings marked as “Rare” will reward 35 Valor Points, while Callings marked as “Epic” will yield 50 Valor Points.

But while Callings only spawn once per day, Mythic+ dungeons are limitless when it comes to availability. In theory, you could run as many Mythic+ dungeons as you want until your Valor Points are completely capped out. No matter what level of Keystone you complete, each Mythic+ dungeon rewards precisely 135 Valor Points. If you decide to run low-level Keystones and burn through Mythic+ dungeons quickly, you could farm Valor Points quite effectively.

Why are Valor Points worth it?

The main attraction of Valor Points is the ability to upgrade gear received from Mythic+ dungeons. Points can be spent to make your gear stronger up to a specific threshold. Any gear received from a Mythic+ dungeon (or from the Great Vault) can be upgraded to a max item level of 220. Keep in mind that any gear you received prior to Patch 9.0.5 can’t be upgraded with Valor Points.

Upgrading different pieces of gear will require a different amount of Valor. For example, lesser pieces of gear such as Rings, Bracers, and Cloaks, only cost 250 Valor Points to upgrade. More notable pieces of gear, such as Two-Handed Weapons, cost 1,000 Valor Points to upgrade.

Any Valor Points you earn can be spent at The Enclave in Oribos. Aggressor Zo’Dash is the NPC you’ll want to seek out to upgrade your Mythic+ dungeon gear. Additionally, any Conquest Points you earn can be spent at this NPC to upgrade the gear you receive through PvP.