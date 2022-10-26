How to import and export talent build loadouts in WoW: Dragonflight

The pre-patch for World of Warcraft’s latest expansion, Dragonflight, has launched. And with it, a new talent-building system has come to the game. Players will have two talent trees to flesh out throughout the course of the leveling process: one specific to their class and another for their specialization.

With so many individual abilities and passive effects included with two talent trees, managing your options could get overwhelming. Thankfully, Blizzard has added a system to WoW that allows players to easily share carbon copies of their exact talent builds.

Within the new-and-improved talents interface, players will be able to find options to both share their loadouts, as well as import builds created by other players. While talent trees themselves are a huge addition to the game, the ability to share loadouts is a just-as-big quality-of-life change that makes optimizing builds that much easier.

Here’s how to import and export talent builds in WoW: Dragonflight.

Importing a talent build

Sharing is Caring!

In #Dragonflight the ability to Share & Import Talent Trees couldn't be easier. pic.twitter.com/CWRs4608Sr — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) October 24, 2022

To import a talent build, you must first copy a talent build’s string from a third-party source. Whether you’re getting a build from a friend or from a guide, you can take the string you’re given and import it directly into the game from your clipboard.

Select the “Import” option in the lower left corner of the talents interface and paste the code for your loadout into the pop-up window. After pasting the code, you’ll be able to create a new build from the template given to you.

Screengrab via Blizzard Entertainment

Exporting and sharing your loadouts

Exporting a talent build and sharing it with a friend or another WoW community member is as easy as clicking a button in your talents interface and pasting it into a friend’s Discord DMs.

Navigate to the bottom left corner of the talents menu and select the dropdown menu. The lowest option is the “Share” button, which will copy your currently selected talent build.

When clicking the “Share” button, you’ll see a message pop up in your WoW chat window that notifies you of your talent loadout being copied to your clipboard. From there, you can paste the copied string anywhere you want.