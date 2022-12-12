How to get Zenet Avis mount in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced countless new items, collectibles, and mounts to Blizzard’s long-running MMO. In World of Warcraft, mounts have almost always been symbols of achievement or prestige, with some of the rarest being the most difficult to collect.

One elusive mount that many hopeful Dragonflight players have sought to hunt down and add to their collection is the Zenet Avis. The hippogriff-like flying mount is a collectible that cannot be bought from any vendor or earned through an achievement and can only be found while traveling throughout the Dragon Isles.

If you are stuck trying to obtain this elusive mount, look no further. This is everything you need to know about getting the Zenet Avis mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to obtain the Zenet Avis mount in WoW Dragonflight

The Zenet Avis mount in World of Warcraft Dragonflight can only be obtained by slaying the Zenet Avis mob. The elite mob is located in the southwestern part of the Ohn’ahran Plains, located just outside of Teerakai. Players can plug in the exact location by typing /way 30.52, 65.73.

From here, players should fly among the mountaintops until they see a hippogriff-like creature flying in circles. Do not be discouraged if you do not initially see the mob since it has an unfortunately long respawn timer, taking anywhere from two to eight hours to respawn after each kill.

After the elite mob respawns, all you will need to do is slay the creature to get the Zenet Hatchling. Since this is an elite mob, it is recommended that you confront the creature with multiple party members. Since the Zenet Hatchling has a 100-percent drop rate, all members in your party without the mount will receive the hatchling as well.

After obtaining the Zenet Hatchling, players only have to wait seven days for the egg to hatch. There is a 100-percent chance that the egg hatches into the Zenet Avis, so after getting the egg, you have guaranteed your new mount.