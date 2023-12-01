How to get Weapon Swing Timer in WoW Classic

World of Warcraft Classic and retail already has an expansion UI, however you can get even more in-depth information with the use of addons. Weapon Swing Timer is one such addon that can help you track your DPS better.

From Questie to Damage Meters, there are tons of World of Warcraft specific addons that can help you become a better player and track information necessary to improve your character. If you want to download Weapon Swing Timer for World of Warcraft Classic, here’s everything you need to do.

How to install Weapon Swing Timer in WoW Classic

You can browse through Curseforge to find various other user-made mods | Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Weapon Swing Timer in World of Warcraft Classic, you need to download Curseforge. This is a reliable program that compiles user-made addons for games, such as Darkest Dungeon, Minecraft, and World of Warcraft.

Once you make your account and connect to your Battle.net accounts, you can browse under the World of Warcraft section. Be sure you’re in the correct version of the game while browsing. Curseforge offers mods for three different version of the MMO, including Retail, Classic, and Classic Wrath of the Lich King currently.

Type WeaponSwingTimer into the search bar and you should see two options appear. Either mod is a great addition and functions nearly the same, but I recommend reading through both to see which UI you like more.

Once it has been installed, log into World of Warcraft and you should now be able to toggle more options in the AddOns portion of the settings. Be sure to regularly check Curseforge to check for updates, as the addon may not load if it is out of date.

What does Weapon Swing Timer do in WoW Classic?

As the name suggests, Weapon Swing Timer tracks how long it takes for your character to swing their weapon, shoot their ranged weapon, or fire their wand. This can help you keep better track of your DPS without needing to navigate through the character inventory menus.

As you progress throughout Azeroth and acquire better gear, the time in between your strikes will likely go down if you are playing a DPS focused class. Weapon Swing Timer is a great way to track your DPS and compare potential builds or pieces of gear. If you are playing a melee-focused class such as Warrior or Rogue, then I highly recommend getting this addon.