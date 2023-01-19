How to get to Ulduar in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic has officially released its phase two plan, most notably allowing players to access the fan favorite raid Ulduar. Ulduar is a massive raid, spanning five different phases with 14 total bosses. During its initial release, Ulduar was undoubtedly WoW’s most ambitious project yet.

This venture into the titan’s den is also most players’ first encounter with the old gods; Yogg-Saron takes up residence in the raid. Ulduar also has one of the most unique encounters out of any historic or current raid. Instead of setting difficulty before the raid, players have to manually trigger hard mode. If players complete Thorim’s gauntlet in less than three minutes, hard mode is triggered. Though this is unfortunate for any casual group accidentally surpassing expectations, it is the first instance of interactive difficulty in WoW.

If you and your raiding party are looking to jump into this recently re-released raid, look no further. This is everything you need to know to reach and enter Ulduar.

Where to find Ulduar in WoW Wotlk

Ulduar is located in the northernmost part of the Storm Peaks. If players are approaching the raid entrance from Dalaran, they will have to fly over the various mountain ranges which block ground transportation. Players can either use the free-flying mount available in K3, or unlock cold-weather flying.

Image via Dot Esports

Players should soon see the silhouette of five massive, looming tours. Continue heading in this direction and eventually you will enter a courtyard area. The lower level has two dungeon access points, entrances to the Halls of Stone and Halls of Lightning. If players continue flying upward and onto the highest platform, they will eventually see the entrance to Ulduar.

The access point of Ulduar can be identified by the high-ceiling hall and green instance portal, which indicates this encounter is a WoW raid instead of a dungeon.