Dungeons in Wrath of the Lich King share a dark and ominous atmosphere that further enriches the story of the downfall of the Lich King. Over the course of expansion, Blizzard will add three more dungeons specifically tackling the inner circle of the Lich King and his struggles: Pit of Saron, Halls of Reflection, and Forge of Souls. Still, the Nexus stayed as one of the most stunning places on the whole island of Northrend.

The Nexus is an instance located in Coldarra in Borean Tundra. Originally the seat of power of Malygos, the blue dragonflight breathing out pure magic and ice, the Nexus has over the years grown into the main hub for blue dragons. Packed with magical properties, the Nexus even attracted the uninvited guests who now decorate the chambers of the Nexus.

Consisting of two dungeons and a raid, the Nexus is an inaccessible instance on an island that will definitely hard to reach until you unlock flying Northrend. But don’t fret because we’ve investigated the island of Coldarra, and we’ll help you reach the Nexus just in time for your run.

How to get to the Nexus in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

The Nexus instances

The Nexus is a large dragon hub located in Borean Tundra on the island Coldarra. Teeming with incredibly powerful magical energy emanating from the very walls of the ice fortress, the Nexus is a labyrinth-like instance packed with tunnels and caves that run under Coldarra. In the Nexus, you’ll find three separate instances, two of which being dungeons, and the last one is a raid. While the dungeons are the Nexus and the Oculus, the raid, Eye of Eternity, will hit the live servers on Oct. 6.

The Nexus hides the final boss Keristrasza, the captured red dragonflight that unlocks once you defeat the previous three bosses–Grand Magus Telestra, Anomalus, and Ormorok the Tree-Shaper.

The Oculus, the infamously most hated WOTLK dungeon due to vehicle-oriented fights, lies at the heart of the Nexus. In the Oculus, we face Drakos the Interrogator, Varos Cloudstrider, Mage-Lord Urom, and Ley-Guardian Eregos as we attempt to stop Malygos’ redirection of the ley lines to break every connection between humans and magic.

The Eye of Eternity is a 10 and 25-man endeavor to neutralize Malygos and his corrupted efforts to purge Azeroth of “dirty” magic users, humans, and other similar races. This is a one-boss raid featuring only Malygos and an epic fight that will easily stay a fond memory.

How to enter the Nexus

As we already mentioned, the Nexus is located on the island of Coldarra in Borean Tundra. Since Coldarra is an island, reaching the Nexus via flying will only be an option once you gather enough gold to unlock flying. Until then, you’ll first need to reach Amber Ledge, a hubspot where a bridge connecting Coldarra and Borean Tundra used to lie.

You can fly there with the flightmaster’s griffon or if you didn’t unlock this flightpath location, you’ll have to first complete quests Nick of Time for Alliance and Too Close For Comfort for Horde. Once you arrive at Amber Ledge, find dragon Surristrasz, and he’ll take you to Coldarra. On Coldarra, head to the very center of the map. Below the rifts of the Nexus, you’ll find the entrance to the instance.