How to get the Ominous Tome in WoW SoD

The Ominous Tome is a Warlock exclusive unique item that you need in order to unlock the Demonic Grace rune in World of Warcraft Classic Season of Discovery. Warlocks are already one of the most powerful classes in phase one, with Demonic Grace powering up the caster even further.

Warlocks are the undisputed winners of Season of Discovery phase one. Along with extreme burst and DoT spells, Warlocks can now also tank and provide even more additional pet damage. Demonic Grace is a great tool for any Demonology or aspiring tank Warlocks, but first you need to find the Ominous Tome.

Where to find the Ominous Tome in WoW SoD

Goldshire will be the destination for Human Warlocks looking for their runes | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with many other runes hidden throughout vanilla Azeroth, the method through which you get the Ominous Tome to kick off the Warlock quest depends on your race and faction of choice. Undead, Orcs, Gnomes, and Humans can all play Warlocks in World of Warcraft Classic, giving four different paths to finding the Ominous Tome.

Undead – The Ominous Tome is dropped by Skeleton mobs found in Agaman’s Mill in Tirifal Glades.

Human – The Ominous Tome can be found off the corpse of the Dead Acolyte near the Jasperlode Mine in Elwynn Forest.

Gnome – The Ominous Tome is looted from Frostmane Shadowcasters in the Troll cave found just to the west of Brewnall Village in Dun Morogh.

Orc – Loot Makrura in the Echo Isles in Durotar for a chance to find the Ominous Tome.

All classes also have an additional task, whether it be speaking to a class trainer or gather further items, but this also depends on your created character.

For Undead players, you then need to collect Gnoll’s Blood from the Gnolls at Garren’s Haunt in Tirisfal Glades and a Wolf Jawbone from nearby Darkhounds. Humans need to speak with their Warlock trainer in Goldshire, then return to the Dead Acolyte in the Jasperlode Mines.

Gnomish players must farm Wendigo blood and a Wolf Jawbone from the Wendigo and wolf mobs in the Coldridge Valley. You must then use your reagents on Shimmer Ridge to slay the summoned demon to loot your rune. Finally, Orc players must then loot a Kul Tiran skull in Tiragarde Keep and summon a demon to slay near Zalazane in the Echo Isles.

Demonic Grace Rune in WoW SoD, Explained

Demonic Grace is a great rune either for Demonology DPS Warlocks or tank Warlocks. This rune gives you and your demon pet a 30-percent dodge chance and increases any attack’s critical strike chance by 30 percent for six seconds.

All runes are divided into three categories: Chest, Gloves, and Leg armor piece runes. Demonic Grace is a leg armor rune and pairs well with the Metamorphosis runes for Warlock tanks specifically.