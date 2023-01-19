How to get the Hoplet Pet in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

Blizzard has recently added the brand new Hoplet Pet and Jade, Bright Foreseer mount into World of Warcraft. These adorable new creatures join WoW as a promotion for the Chinese New Year, which happens to be the Year of the Rabbit.

The Hoplet Pet cannot be acquired from within the World of Warcraft game, though. So if you’re interested in this charming little companion but are unsure how to get one, here’s everything you need to know.

How to get the Hoplet Pet

Unfortunately, the Hoplet Pet cannot be acquired for free within WoW. Instead, it will cost you real-life money. Additionally, the Hoplet Pet is only available for Wrath of the Lich King Classic characters, and cannot be used in WoW Dragonflight.

The only way to get your hands on the Hoplet Pet is by purchasing a six-month WoW subscription, which comes out to $12.99 a month or $77.94 total. As an added bonus, you will also get the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount for your WoW: Dragonflight characters.

Unlike the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount, though, the Hoplet Pet cannot be purchased as a standalone item, and is only available through the purchase of a six-month WoW subscription.

As stated above, you should be aware the Hoplet Pet is only available for use within WoW WOTLK Classicc, and the Jade, Bright Foreseer mount is only available in WoW Dragonflight as well as any future expansions.