How to get the Crusader title in WoW Wrath of the Lich King Classic

World of Warcraft Wrath of the Lich King Classic’s second phase is in full swing, re-introducing Uldar and the Argent Tournament to players. The Argent Tournament is a prelude to the expansion’s ultimate conclusion, the raid on Icecrown Citadel. In this tournament, players face off against various challengers, ranging from undead monsters to NPCs of the opposing faction, with the privilege of spearheading the impending invasion on the line.

Along with the Argent Tournament raid, players also now have access to unlock the Crusader title. Veteran players may remember this is an excruciatingly difficult title to achieve, requiring hours of grinding reputation with nearly every major faction.

If you are looking to earn the honor of representing your respective faction and the Argent Crusade in the Argent Tournament, this is what you need to do.

How to earn the Crusader title in WoW Wotlk

To earn the Crusader title in WOTLK Classic, players must first earn another reputation-based achievement within their faction. Depending on your faction, players must either earn ‘Champion of the Alliance’ or ‘Champion of the Horde.’

Daily quests around the tournament grounds will provide a new currency called Valiant’s Seals, with four quests appearing each day. After obtaining 25 Valiant’s Seals, players must turn in these Seals to each representative of the faction’s races. Once players have delivered 25 Valiant’s Seals to each faction representative, they will earn this first prerequisite.

Next, players must obtain either the ‘Exalted Champion of the Horde’ or ‘Exalted Champion of the Alliance’ achievement (once again depending on your faction). These two achievements require players to hit exalted reputation status with each of the five major races in your faction.

The easiest way to reach this is simply to travel to each race’s starting zones and complete lower-level quests.

Finally, players must earn the final reputation-based achievement: either ‘Exalted Argent Champion of the Alliance’ or ‘Exalted Argent Champion of the Horde.’ This final step only needs players to reach the exalted status with the Argent Crusade. Players should look to complete all Argent Crusade quests in the Icecrown region as well as dailies.

Once you have unlocked this achievement, players will be given the ‘Crusader’ title. Crusaders will have new daily quests and access to Crusader-specific items, locking players out of Valiant dailies.

Players should also note a WoW faction change will remove the Crusader title from your character and you will have to start the process over again.