How to get Renascent Lifeblood in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight is set to release its first major content update with the release of 10.0.5. Alongside Trading Posts and the returning Mage Tower, a new feature will allow players to convert high item level armor into Tier One gear pieces, providing a new means for WoW players to catch up.

In order to unlock this process, players will need to hit max level and speak to Wacher Koranos at the top of the Seat of the Aspects in the capital city of Valdrakken.

From this NPC, players can pick up the ‘Reviving the Machine’ quest, which will move players along to Antuka. From here, this NPC will provide the weekly Renascent Lifeblood quest, also known as Revival Catalysts.

If you are unsure of how to obtain the required item in order to progress this quest forward and transform your gear into tier pieces, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Renascent Lifeblood in WoW Dragonflight.

How to obtain Renascent Lifeblood/Revival Catalyst Charges in WoW Dragonflight

There are several different means of obtaining Renascent Lifeblood in WoW Dragonflight. After accepting the weekly quest from Antuka, players will see a visible progress bar that will fill as more charges are acquired.

There are five known ways to acquire Renascent Lifeblood around the Dragon Isles, which players can repeat until their bar is completely full.

First players can complete a Dragonflight dungeon or slay any boss in the Vault of the Incarnates raid. Next, players can win in a PvP event; a Battleground, Solo Shuffle, or Arena works.

Players can also participate in World Events such as the Siege on Dragonbane Keep, Grand Hunts, or Storm’s Fury. Killing rare monsters during Primal Invasions is also another means of potentially acquiring Renascent Lifeblood.

After filling your bar and completing the quest, players can then interact with the Revival Catalyst and select a non-tier item piece to convert. Players should note that placing a non-tier item that is in the same slot as the tier item piece will automatically transform it into the corresponding slot. Placing an item that is not a part of a typical tier set will give players a randomized item.