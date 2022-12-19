Feast of Winter Veil 2022 officially began for all World of Warcraft fans on Dec. 16. This means Winter Veil gift-giving, snowball fights, holiday recipes and quests, and, most importantly, holiday transmogs. In total, there are three separate pieces of Christmas gear you can wear to spread the joy, including a Winter Hat, Winter Clothes, and Winter Boots.
Getting your Winter Clothes and Boots is relatively easy since you can simply buy them from the auction house or craft them on your own if you have Tailoring. Red and Green Winter Hats are a different story since you have to travel across the world to pick them up.
If you’re looking to add finishing touches to your Christmas transmog with a Red or Green Winter Hat, here’s a quick guide on how you can collect both Red and Green Winter Hats in Dragonflight.
How to get Red and Green Winter Hats in WoW Dragonflight
Red and Green Winter Hats, unlike Winter Clothes and Boots, can’t be crafted. Instead, you can take a tour across Azeroth to pick up your stylish Christmas hats. Other than the traditional edition of Red and Green Winter Hats, there are updated versions called Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat and Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat. The hats can drop from bosses on Normal and Heroic difficulty, but the drop rate is not 100 percent on all bosses. You don’t need any help to run these dungeons. Instead, you can run these dungeons on your own and you’ll activate the Legacy mode.
Shadowlands
- Devos in Spires of Ascension – Red Winter Hat
Battle for Azeroth
- Raal the Gluttonous in Waycrest Manor – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat
- Aspix in Temple of Sethraliss – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat
- Illysanna Ravencrest in Black Rook Hold – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat
- King Deepbeard in Eye of Azshara – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat
- Varimathras in Antorus, the Burning Throne – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat
- Vol’kaal in Atal’Dazar – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat
- Skycap’n Kragg in Freehold – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat
- Fetid Devourer in Uldir – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat
- Talixae Flamewreath in Court of Stars – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat
- Krosus in The Nighthold – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat
- Saprish in The Seat of the Triumvirate – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat
Legion
Warlords of Draenor
- The Butcher in Highmaul – Green Winter Hat
- Soulbinder Nyami in Auchindoun – Green Winter Hat
- Oshir in Iron Docks – Green Winter Hat
- Gug’rokk in Bloodmaul Slag Mines – Red Winter Hat
- Commander Tharbek in Upper Blackrock Spire – Red Winter Hat
- Iron Reaver in Hellfire Citadel – Red Winter Hat
- Tyrant Velhari in Hellfire Citadel – Green Winter Hat
- Beastlord Darmac in Blackrock Foundry – Green Winter Hat
- Flamebender Ka’graz in Blackrock Foundry – Red Winter Hat
Mists of Pandaria
- General Nazgrim in Siege of Orgrimmar – Red Winter Hat
- Galakras in Siege of Orgrimmar – Green Winter Hat
Cataclysm
- Corla, Herald of Twilight in Blackrock Caverns – Red Winter Hat
- High Priestess Azil in The Stonecore – Red Winter Hat
- Admiral Ripsnarl in The Deadmines – Red Winter Hat
- Drahga Shadowburner in Grim Batol – Green Winter Hat
- Lord Godfrey in Shadowfang Keep – Green Winter Hat
Wrath of the Lich King
- Jedoga Shadowseeker in Ahn’kahet: The Old Kingdom – Red Winter Hat
- Mage-Lord Urom in The Oculus – Green Winter Hat
- Grand Magus Telestra in The Nexus – Red Winter Hat