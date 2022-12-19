Feast of Winter Veil 2022 officially began for all World of Warcraft fans on Dec. 16. This means Winter Veil gift-giving, snowball fights, holiday recipes and quests, and, most importantly, holiday transmogs. In total, there are three separate pieces of Christmas gear you can wear to spread the joy, including a Winter Hat, Winter Clothes, and Winter Boots.

Getting your Winter Clothes and Boots is relatively easy since you can simply buy them from the auction house or craft them on your own if you have Tailoring. Red and Green Winter Hats are a different story since you have to travel across the world to pick them up.

If you’re looking to add finishing touches to your Christmas transmog with a Red or Green Winter Hat, here’s a quick guide on how you can collect both Red and Green Winter Hats in Dragonflight.

How to get Red and Green Winter Hats in WoW Dragonflight

Red and Green Winter Hats, unlike Winter Clothes and Boots, can’t be crafted. Instead, you can take a tour across Azeroth to pick up your stylish Christmas hats. Other than the traditional edition of Red and Green Winter Hats, there are updated versions called Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat and Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat. The hats can drop from bosses on Normal and Heroic difficulty, but the drop rate is not 100 percent on all bosses. You don’t need any help to run these dungeons. Instead, you can run these dungeons on your own and you’ll activate the Legacy mode.

Shadowlands

Devos in Spires of Ascension – Red Winter Hat

Battle for Azeroth

Raal the Gluttonous in Waycrest Manor – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat

Aspix in Temple of Sethraliss – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat

Illysanna Ravencrest in Black Rook Hold – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat

King Deepbeard in Eye of Azshara – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat

Varimathras in Antorus, the Burning Throne – Finely-Tailored Green Holiday Hat

Vol’kaal in Atal’Dazar – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat

Skycap’n Kragg in Freehold – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat

Fetid Devourer in Uldir – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat

Talixae Flamewreath in Court of Stars – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat

Krosus in The Nighthold – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat

Saprish in The Seat of the Triumvirate – Finely-Tailored Red Holiday Hat

Legion

Warlords of Draenor

The Butcher in Highmaul – Green Winter Hat

Soulbinder Nyami in Auchindoun – Green Winter Hat

Oshir in Iron Docks – Green Winter Hat

Gug’rokk in Bloodmaul Slag Mines – Red Winter Hat

Commander Tharbek in Upper Blackrock Spire – Red Winter Hat

Iron Reaver in Hellfire Citadel – Red Winter Hat

Tyrant Velhari in Hellfire Citadel – Green Winter Hat

Beastlord Darmac in Blackrock Foundry – Green Winter Hat

Flamebender Ka’graz in Blackrock Foundry – Red Winter Hat

Mists of Pandaria

General Nazgrim in Siege of Orgrimmar – Red Winter Hat

Galakras in Siege of Orgrimmar – Green Winter Hat

Cataclysm

Corla, Herald of Twilight in Blackrock Caverns – Red Winter Hat

High Priestess Azil in The Stonecore – Red Winter Hat

Admiral Ripsnarl in The Deadmines – Red Winter Hat

Drahga Shadowburner in Grim Batol – Green Winter Hat

Lord Godfrey in Shadowfang Keep – Green Winter Hat

Wrath of the Lich King