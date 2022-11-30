How to get Primal Chaos in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has completely reworked how professions function in Blizzard’s long-running MMO. With specializations and progression systems similar to classes and talent points, professions are more prominent than ever.

Though specializations have divided professions’ roles more than ever, many of these reworked professions share necessary reagents found across the Dragon Isles. As you progress through both the new expansion’s zones and through your respective profession, you will likely find that the vaguely named “Primal Chaos” reagent is widely used for various items.

If you find yourself stuck trying to find Primal Chaos out in the wild, or are just trying to understand what this item is, look no further. This is everything you need to know about Primal Chaos in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

What is Primal Chaos in WoW Dragonflight?

Primal Chaos is a new reagent introduced in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. In the MMO, reagents are essentially ingredients or components necessary to create an item in your given profession. Primal Chaos is the single most widespread reagent in World of Warcraft Dragonflight. It is necessary across every profession and used to craft over 125 different items, from leatherworking to jewelcrafting. The full list of items that Primal Chaos can be used to help create can be found here.

How to find Primal Chaos in WoW Dragonflight

Unlike other reagents in previous expansions, Primal Chaos is primarily found through drops and reputation rewards. The wide-spanning reagents can be obtained by players for completing a variety of tasks, though Primal Chaos specifically is rarely guaranteed to drop.

Players can first obtain Primal Chaos through Expedition Scoutpacks, which are earned by increasing their renown with the expansion’s major factions, namely the Dragonscale Expedition. World Quests are another way players can guarantee that they obtain the reagent since world quest rewards will be posted on the map.

Completing Dungeons of any difficulty, including normal, Heroic, Mythic, and Mythic Plus, will reward players will several items, though players are not guaranteed to receive Primal Chaos through this method. The essential item can also drop through World Bosses and Raid Bosses once you’re strong enough to face off against Dragonflight’s hardest foes.