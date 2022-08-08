How to get Nightblade in WoW: Classic

Nightblade is one of World of Warcraft: Classic’s many epic two-handed swords and is one of the strongest items to progress through the game’s leveling process with. But although Nightblade is one of the most desirable non-endgame weapons in Classic, it’s unbelievably rare and hard to acquire.

If you want to add Nightblade to your character’s build, you’ll have to push through a potentially lengthy grinding process. Alternatively, you could rely on luck to come through for you in the clutch or buy it for a heavy sack of gold at your server’s Auction House.

Nightblade is considered a “world drop,” meaning it’s lootable off of random enemies in the world, instead of one particular enemy or boss. Certain enemies in zones and dungeons have a chance to award the sword and the only discernible factor that determines the drop rate is the zone that you’re currently in.

Nightblade requires level 39 to equip and will likely serve as a strong option for your character throughout the higher levels of the game. With that in mind, Nightblade is most likely to drop off of enemies in zones and dungeons that are appropriate for level 40 players. Below you’ll find a list of zones and dungeons where you’re most likely to encounter Nightblade.

Open-world zones where you’re most likely to see Nightblade drop

Feralas

Stranglethorn Vale

Swamp of Sorrows

Tanaris

Dungeons where you’re most likely to see Nightblade drop

Maraudon

Temple of Atal’Hakkar

Uldaman

Zul’Farrak

Encountering Nightblade in the wild is incredibly rare sinc its drop rate is very low. Each enemy in the world that has Nightblade on its loot table drops the item at a rate of less than one percent, according to WoW coverage site and database Wowhead.

If you’re having trouble looting Nightblade in the world, you can always purchase the sword off of the Auction House. Most servers will have the item available for sale on the Auction House for anywhere between 150 and 500 gold, depending on your server’s population.