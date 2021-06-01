How to get Nethergarde Bitter in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic

Nethergarde Bitter is a necessity when leveling in WoW: The Burning Crusade Classic. It’s a much-needed item for one of the expansion’s early quests. But the item isn’t purchasable in Outland and should be purchased before you make your jump through the Dark Portal.

Nethergarde Bitter is required for the quest “Gaining Mirren’s Trust,” which players will encounter during the early stages of the Burning Crusade leveling process in Hellfire Peninsula. To complete the Alliance-exclusive quest, you’ll need to bring Mirren Longbeard, an NPC located south of Falcon Watch, one Nethergarde Bitter.

The item, as its name would imply, can be found back at Nethergarde Keep in the Blasted Lands. It’s impossible to find Nethergarde Bitter in Outland, so you’ll need to head back through the Dark Portal to complete the quest.

It’s highly recommended to purchase a Nethergarde Bitter from an NPC called Bernie Heisten in Nethergarde Keep. To find Heisten, simply enter Nethergard Keep in the Blasted Lands and head toward the barracks of the keep on the left-hand side of the building. Once inside, turn left, then left again, and you’ll find the NPC you need. Heisten can also be found easily by toggling on the “Track Food and Drink” option on your mini-map.

After purchasing a Nethergarde Bitter from Heisten, you’ll be able to complete “Gaining Mirren’s Trust” in Hellfire Peninsula with ease. Try to make sure to bring a Nethergarde Bitter with you before entering the Dark Portal as to not interrupt your leveling experience with a trip back to Azeroth.