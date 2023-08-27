How to get more bag space in WoW Classic Hardcore

If you’re jumping into WoW Classic Hardcore for the first time, one of the main things you’ll notice as you make your way through the early leveling process is that bag space is hard to come by. Under no circumstances should you take your inventory for granted, as you’ll very quickly find yourself running out of room to put things.

Bags are tough to come by, and the only real way of getting more space is to either purchase bags or get extremely lucky with world drops. While it’s true that some monsters out in the world have a low chance of dropping bags as part of their loot table, we wouldn’t recommend relying on those drops to increase your inventory size. Thankfully, there are surefire ways to increase your bag space via quests and vendors.

Here, you’ll find the easiest ways to increase your bag space in Wow Classic Hardcore and make your runs go smoother by having to worry less about when you’ll clear out your inventory.

Where to buy more bags in the WoW Hardcore early-game

The most straightforward way to get more bags early on in a WoW Classic Hardcore run is to buy them. You should focus on rationing your gold and silver early in the leveling experience, but if you find yourself in a predicament where your inventory is filling up quickly on a consistent basis, it might not be the worst idea to invest in some bags.

Related: How to train and level weapon skills in WoW Classic Hardcore

Bags can be purchased from almost any general goods vendor in the game across its towns and cities. Alliance players can purchase bags early on in towns like Kharanos, Goldshire, and Sentinel Hill, while Horde players can find vendors in Razor Hill and Brill, among others. Below, you’ll find a table that lists the space given by early-game bags, as well as how much they cost at vendors.

Bag size Vendor cost Six-slot bag Five silver Eight-slot bag 25 silver 10-slot bag Two gold

Easy-to-obtain bags in WoW Classic Hardcore

Westfall is one of the most iconic leveling zones in WoW history. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

During the WoW Classic Hardcore leveling process, there are going to be certain quests that reward you with decently-sized bags to add to your inventory. Both the Alliance and Horde have access to specific quests that reward you with bags, so no matter which faction you’re playing, you should take some time out of your run to prioritize these quests – especially if you don’t want to spend the extra gold that you’d be spending otherwise.

Alliance players should head to Westfall and complete the quests “Poor Old Blanchy” and “Captain Sanders’ Hidden Treasure” for four-slot and eight-slot bags, respectively. The Gunnysack of the Night Watch is also a popular 10-slot bag that can be earned by completing the Night’s Watch quest chain in Duskwood.

Related: The top 10 quests every WoW Classic Hardcore player should avoid at all costs

Horde players have easy access to a four-slot bag via the quest “Carry Your Weight,” as well as a 10-slot bag in the Deviate Hide Pouch: a reward from the quest “Deviate Hides” inside the Wailing Caverns dungeon. Alliance players technically have access to that quest too, but getting to the Wailing Caverns as a member of the Alliance is relatively difficult.

Biggest bags in Hardcore Classic WoW

The training wheels never come off in WoW Classic Hardcore. Image via Blizzard Entertainment

Most of the game’s biggest bags will come at the back-end of the game, with the Traveler’s Backpack (16 slots) being a sought-after world drop, and raid drops like the Panther Hide Sack and Onyxia Hide Backpack—both of which are 18-slot bags—being popular inventory choices. There are no bags that have more than 18 slots in the game, with the exception of bags that are used for crafting reagents. However, we recommend slotting those bags into your bank and using only default “everything” bags on your actual inventory bar.

About the author