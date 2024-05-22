WoW Pandaren wearing the Cloak of Infinite Potential
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Category:
World of Warcraft

How to get Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix

Spare some Lesser Charms, friend? I can share some ale with you in return.
Image of Aleksandar Perišić
Aleksandar Perišić
|
Published: May 22, 2024 05:09 am

Unlike Bronze, Lesser Charms of Good Fortune is an old currency used when World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria released in 2012. Now that Mists of Pandaria Remix is out, we need these Charms again.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get Lesser Charms of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix.

Does the frog farm method still work in WoW MoP Remix?

Gulp Frogs are jumping around in WoW MoP Remix
Nobody is killing frogs anymore… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, just three days after World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix went live, Blizzard nerfed the best way to get Lesser Charms of Good Fortune. It’s a little surprising because the whole point of the event was to make leveling and progressing faster, and Blizzard said “No” when players wanted to use a decade-old method for leveling and progressing faster. I’m sure the croakers are happy about it, but the community was anything but.

While you can still kill Gulp Frogs on the Timeless Isle for XP and Bronze, they no longer drop Lesser Charms of Good Fortune.

How to farm Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix

Goblin Warrior is accepting a daily quest in WoW MoP Remix
Grind dailies like it’s 2012. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Lesser Charms of Good Fortune, you need to use the old-fashioned methods:

  • Doing daily quests in Pandaria
  • Killing rare (star) mobs out in the wild

As annoying as they can be, daily quests are the more effective way to get a bunch of Lesser Charms of Good Fortune. Pandaria was notorious for having an absurd number of daily quests, so you’ll find no shortage of them. The most popular zone for daily quests is the Valley of Eternal Blossom, but every other zone has a good amount of dailies. Since most dailies award you a single Lesser Charm of Good Fortune, you can get up to 25 per day.

WoW MoP Remix Goblin Warrior is about to attack a star mob
Hand over your Lesser Charm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other method is flying around zones and killing rare mobs. These have a star symbol, and you can easily spot them on your minimap even if you are Dragonriding at high speeds across the zones. The problem is that it takes forever for these guys to respawn. For this reason, I’d avoid waiting for them. Instead, just kill them when you come across them on your travels.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to get to Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Deepholm in WoW from a first person point of view
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 22, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Manastorm Mystique daily quest
The upper floor of the Legerdemain Lounge in WoW Dalaran
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Manastorm Mystique daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 21, 2024
Read Article Should you go to Mount Hyjal or Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic?
Silver Tide Hollow entrance in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Should you go to Mount Hyjal or Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to get to Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Deepholm in WoW from a first person point of view
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
How to get to Deepholm in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić May 22, 2024
Read Article WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Manastorm Mystique daily quest
The upper floor of the Legerdemain Lounge in WoW Dalaran
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
WoW Dragonflight: How to complete Manastorm Mystique daily quest
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 21, 2024
Read Article Should you go to Mount Hyjal or Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic?
Silver Tide Hollow entrance in WoW Cataclysm Classic
Category: World of Warcraft
World of Warcraft
Should you go to Mount Hyjal or Vashj’ir in WoW Cataclysm Classic?
Michael Kelly Michael Kelly May 21, 2024
Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.