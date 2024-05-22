How to get Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix

Unlike Bronze, Lesser Charms of Good Fortune is an old currency used when World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria released in 2012. Now that Mists of Pandaria Remix is out, we need these Charms again.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to get Lesser Charms of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix.

Does the frog farm method still work in WoW MoP Remix?

Nobody is killing frogs anymore… Screenshot by Dot Esports

Unfortunately, just three days after World of Warcraft Mists of Pandaria Remix went live, Blizzard nerfed the best way to get Lesser Charms of Good Fortune. It’s a little surprising because the whole point of the event was to make leveling and progressing faster, and Blizzard said “No” when players wanted to use a decade-old method for leveling and progressing faster. I’m sure the croakers are happy about it, but the community was anything but.

While you can still kill Gulp Frogs on the Timeless Isle for XP and Bronze, they no longer drop Lesser Charms of Good Fortune.

How to farm Lesser Charm of Good Fortune in WoW MoP Remix

Grind dailies like it’s 2012. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get Lesser Charms of Good Fortune, you need to use the old-fashioned methods:

Doing daily quests in Pandaria

in Pandaria Killing rare (star) mobs out in the wild

As annoying as they can be, daily quests are the more effective way to get a bunch of Lesser Charms of Good Fortune. Pandaria was notorious for having an absurd number of daily quests, so you’ll find no shortage of them. The most popular zone for daily quests is the Valley of Eternal Blossom, but every other zone has a good amount of dailies. Since most dailies award you a single Lesser Charm of Good Fortune, you can get up to 25 per day.

Hand over your Lesser Charm. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The other method is flying around zones and killing rare mobs. These have a star symbol, and you can easily spot them on your minimap even if you are Dragonriding at high speeds across the zones. The problem is that it takes forever for these guys to respawn. For this reason, I’d avoid waiting for them. Instead, just kill them when you come across them on your travels.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more