It's a long journey from the Human world to the land of the Night Elves.

Two of the most active hotspots for Alliance players in World of Warcraft Classic are Stormwind City and Darnassus.

These two cities are the capitals for Humans and Night Elves, respectively, and players often frequent them due to their wide variety of vendors, profession trainers, and high counts of player interactivity. The only issue with these two cities is that they’re largely disconnected from each other. Since Stormwind and Darnassus are on two different continents, it’s difficult to get between them quickly, and the journey from one city to the other can often be marred by long travel times without a portal.

Unlike retail WoW, where there’s a boat waiting for you in Stormwind Harbor that takes you straight to Rut’theran Village outside Darnassus, the run to the Night Elf capital is a bit longer on Classic servers, largely because Stormwind Harbor wasn’t built until Wrath of the Lich King. So, if you’re playing the original version of the game, you’ll need to take a few extra steps to get to Darnassus.

If you’re of lower level, or don’t have the coin to pay a Mage for some quick transportation, here’s how you can get from Stormwind to Darnassus as quickly as possible in WoW Classic.

Getting from Stormwind to Darnassus in WoW Classic: full directions

Darnassus is largely cut off from the rest of Azeroth. Just how the Night Elves like it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From Stormwind, you’ll need to first go into Dwarven territory to the north. The only boat over to northern Kalimdor is found in Menethil Harbor in the Wetlands, and to get there, you’ll need to either take the Deeprun Tram to Ironforge or fly there via gryphon. Once you’re in Ironforge, make your way east out of the zone into Loch Modan, then follow the road north out of that zone until you hit the North Gate Pass. Following this road in full will take you into the Wetlands.

Carefully follow the main road through the Wetlands, following the signs for Menethil Harbor the whole way until you reach your destination. When you reach the docks at Menethil Harbor, go all the way to the boat on the far right—that’s the one that will take you to Darkshore.

When you’ve arrived in the elven lands of Darkshore, head straight across the docks at Auberdine. The boat that’s directly opposite from the one you came in on will take you over to Darnassus.