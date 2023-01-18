How to get Fiery Soul in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight completely renovated the MMO’s age-old professions system to create a much more active system. Comparable to traditional classes, professions in Dragonflight encourage players to select specializations, build out talent trees, and raise profession-specific stats.

Though professions have changed in Dragonflight, the core of crafting and gathering still largely remains the same. To create items and complete work orders, players will need access to a wide array of reagents. Elemental Souls are just one reagent found around the Dragon Isles that can be used for a number of recipes and work orders.

Airy, Earthen, Fiery, and Frosty Souls are primarily used to craft armor Embellishments, visual effects for designated pieces of armor. Unlike other reagents gathered by mining nodes, skinning hides, or picking herbs, players must take a much more active role in capturing these reagents.

If you are hoping to create an Embellished piece of gear, or any other recipe requiring Fiery Souls, look no further. This is everything you need to know about getting a Fiery Soul in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to get a Fiery Soul in WoW Dragonflight

Gathering Fiery Souls is a long process that will require players to acquire several items before even beginning their hunt. First, players must have a Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler, an engineering item available at level 61, and an Empty Soul Cage. Players can either obtain the Empty Soul Cage by leveling up jewel crafting to 40 or by paying for an already completed version on the auction house.

After obtaining these two prerequisite items, players must then venture to an area with Elemental mobs that drop Fiery Souls. The two best spots to find Fiery Souls are found in the eastern part of the Azure Span, just south of Theron’s Watch. Another good farming spot can be found in Thaldrazus, north of The Garden Shrine.

Once you have located Elemental mobs in this area, players must engage Fire Elementals and use the Zapthrottle Soul Inhaler before the mob dies. While most players should be able to tank any damage taken in the meantime, it is advised that players watch their health if taking on multiple mobs at once. After the process is complete, an Encaged Earthern Soul will take the place of your Empty Soul Cage.

Now, players only need to wait 15 minutes for the item to turn into a Docile Fire Soul, which can then be looted to obtain a Fiery Soul.