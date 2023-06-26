How to get Diadem of the Spell-Keeper head transmog in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft’s Dragonflight introduced tons of new content, gear, and transmogs into Blizzard Entertainment’s wildly popular MMO. The Diadem of the Spell-Keeper is a headpiece transmog that has been highly sought after by players, though many are unsure of how to actually get it.

Transmogs were first introduced to World of Warcraft in the 4.3 Hour of Twilight update during Cataclysm. Transmogs now allow you to change the physical appearance of your current gear without altering any of your gear’s stats.

Given the rise of transmog, plenty of players sought out even the most obscure pieces of gear to add to their collections. The Diadem of the Spell-Keeper is not difficult to obtain, though it is certainly one of the more exclusive transmog pieces.

If you’re looking to get the Diadem of the Spell-Keeper in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, here’s what you will need to do.

Diadem of the Spell-Keeper location in WoW Dragonflight

The Diadem of the Spell-Keeper can only be obtained by purchasing the Dragonflight Epic edition. This headpiece is a cosmetic-only transmog piece, meaning it carries no stat value and can only be equipped through the use of a transmog.

The Diadem was once worn by the blue dragon Sindragose. Screengrab by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

The Dragonflight Epic edition will set you back $90 USD in total but includes more than either base or Heroic editions of the latest expansion. Along with the Diadem of the Spell-Keeper, you will also be given a unique Hearthstone effect, another back transmog piece, as well as 30 days of in-game time. Blizzard regularly puts its expansions on sale as time goes on, so if you find the $80 price too steep, you can wait until it drops.

Related: These are all of the WoW Dragonflight transmogs, toys, activities and mounts available at the Trading Posts

Though the Diadem of the Spell-Keeper comes with no practical benefits, it certainly does look great and fits the overall theme of the expansion.

About the author