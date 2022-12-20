Coming into Dragonflight, Cooking, just like in any other World of Warcraft expansion, has gotten tons of new recipes, reagents, and trainers to get you started. Three-Cheese Blend, Ohn’ahran Potato, Burly Bear Hunch, and Basilisk Eggs, to name a few reagents. Although some can be bought from General Supplies and Cooking Supplies Vendors, there are plenty of reagents that drop from common mobs across the isles.

One of these reagents is Basilisk Egg. Normally coming from Basilisk creatures in the Dragon Isles, Basilisk Eggs are one of the main ingredients Cooks use to cook up Scrambled Basilisk Eggs and Breakfast of Draconic Champions. On top of that, Basilisk Eggs are one of the main ingredients for Gral’s Veneration, a feast that increases your primary stat by 76 upon eating for at least 10 seconds.

No matter if you’re looking just to level up your Cooking or cook up a feast for your raid, here are all the ways you can get Basilisk Eggs in Dragonflight.

How to get Basilisk Eggs in WoW Dragonflight

The most common way of getting Basilisk Eggs in Dragonflight is via farming basilisk monsters over the Dragon Isles. This means that Basilisk Eggs can drop from Thornsided Basilisks, Cave Basilisks, Mosshide Basilisks, Muckjaw Basilisks, Stalking Basilisks, Ancient Basilisks, and any other creature that has basilisk in its name. These monsters can be found in all four zones of the Dragon Isles and normally inhabit swamp-like areas or areas surrounded by water.

Other than that, Basilisk Eggs can be found within Curiously-Shaped Stomach, an item dropping from Skinning various mobs, Nomad Caches from Ohn’ahran Plains, and can be Fished in Thaldraszus.

Although there’s more than one way to get Basilisk Eggs, your safest source of Basilisk Eggs is Basilisk mobs scattered across the isles since the mobs themselves have the highest chance to drop the eggs.