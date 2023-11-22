How to find Incendicite Ore in WoW Classic

You've got a couple of options when it comes to tracking down this elusive mineral.

Incendicite Ore is a rare mineral that is needed for one of WoW Classic’s mid-game quests, Search for Incendicite. You only need six pieces of the ore to complete that quest and there are plenty of ways to get your hands on it.

Here’s how you can find, mine, and even purchase Incendicite Ore in WoW Classic, and easily complete the quest Search for Incendicite.

Search for Incendicite can be picked up from Pilot Stonegear in Dun Morogh, just outside of Steelgrill’s Depot at coordinates [50, 48]. You must be an Alliance player and at least level 20 to receive this quest.

Incendicite Ore can be found in the Wetlands, just north of Dun Algaz. When you enter the zone, follow the main road that leads north toward the gnoll camps and veer off slightly into a cave filled with spiders known as Thelgen Rock.

Where to find Incendicite Ore in the Wetlands in WoW Classic

The coordinates to the entrance for the cave at Thelgen Rock where you can find Incendicite Ore are at [53, 63] in the Wetlands. Keep in mind that you should be at least level 23 to safely navigate this cave, and potentially even level 24 if you want to give yourself a bit of an extra cushion on Hardcore Classic WoW servers. The spiders in this cave don’t necessarily hit all that hard, but they are tightly packed together, so be sure to bring some extra consumables and food items with you if you want to survive.

Make a quick left upon first entering the Wetlands. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Most importantly, though, you need to make sure that your Mining skill is high enough to even gather the Incendicite Ore found inside the cave. You’ll need to have a Mining level of at least 65 to mine the ore, so make sure your skill level is high enough before making the trek out to the Wetlands.

If your Mining skill is too low, or you’re not even a miner at all, you can head to the Auction House and purchase Incendicite Ore. Since it’s a quest item, it can usually be found in high volume at a relatively cheap price.