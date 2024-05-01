How to exchange Awakened Crests in WoW Dragonflight season 4

One final season of World of Warcraft Dragonflight is here, and with the new season, a new system of crests used to upgrade gear has been introduced.

Recommended Videos

These new crests, called Awakened Crests, are the new currency used to bring season four gear pieces up to a max item level that surpasses the 500 mark. If you’re a player who mainly does high-level content and rarely devotes resources to Mythic+ dungeons or raids on lower difficulties, you can still earn the crests needed to upgrade gear (usually for transmog purposes) via transmutation.

Here’s how you can exchange your high-level Awakened Crests in WoW Dragonflight season four.

Exchanging Aspect’s, Wyrm’s, and Drake’s Awakened Crests in Dragonflight season four

Awakened Crests can be exchanged at Vaskarn, a Dracthyr NPC found outside the Auction House in Valdrakken at coordinates [46, 55].

Vaskarn can be found outside Valdrakken’s Auction House for all of your crest-exchanging needs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You cannot exchange your crests upwards. The only way you can trade one type of crest for another is by completing a higher-level piece of content and then marking them down into crests that could have only been gotten through lesser content. For example, you can earn the Aspect’s Awakened Crests that you get from Mythic raid bosses and turn them into Wyrm’s Awakened Crests that you would have gotten from Heroic bosses without having to even run Heroic-level raids.

The types of crests you can exchange for one another are listed below:

Aspect to Wyrm

Wyrm to Drake

Drake to Whelpling

The exchange rate for all Awakened Crests in season four of Dragonflight is an even 15 to 15. This means you can take 15 higher-level crests and turn them into the lower-ranked crest, although you cannot undo this procedure.

This system is in the game mostly to keep players who exclusively run high-level Mythic+ dungeons and raids from feeling like they need to go back and do lower-level content in an attempt to upgrade certain pieces of gear. If you’re someone who wants to upgrade lower-level pieces of gear for transmog purposes, you can trade your Awakened Crests down the ladder in season four to do so.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more