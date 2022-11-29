How to enable Dragonriding Ride Along feature

The most convenient feature Blizzard Entertainment ever introduced in World of Warcraft is definitely the follow feature that allows you to follow your friend, spouse, or a guildmate in both the open world and instances. Until the release of Dragonflight, following players, even mounted, posed no problem. With the release of Dragonflight on Nov. 28 worldwide, following players on the Dragon Isles got a bit more complicated.

Dragonflight introduced a new form of flying called Dragonriding that’s significantly more interactive than regular flying because it uses a new resource called Vigor to gain momentum and fly the speeds you’ve never seen before. On top of that, when you master Dragonriding, you can do different stunts that will leave many speechless. Since Dragonriding is far more complicated than regular flying, following your friends and guildmates isn’t as straightforward as it used to be.

Thankfully, the devs introduced the Dragonriding Ride Along feature to make up for the lack of typical following on the Dragon Isles. Here’s what exactly is the Dragonriding Ride Along feature and how to enable it.

What is Dragonriding Ride Along feature in WoW Dragonflight?

The Ride Along feature allows you, once your friends enable it, to follow them while Dragonriding in a whelpling form. While you’re in the whelpling form, you’ll follow their every Dragonriding stunt and you won’t be left behind, especially if you’re still not daring enough to try Dragonriding. Unfortunately, only one player can follow the main Dragonrider across the isles. It’s still unclear if you need to learn Dragonriding before you can tag along.

The best use for Dragonriding Ride Along feature will be collecting Dragonriding glyphs to help unlock your Dragonriding talents. To unlock your Dragonriding talents, you’ll need to pass through Dragonriding glyphs scattered across all four zones. Thankfully, you can piggyback on your friends’ adventures and collect glyphs faster together. So, while your friend is driving you around the isles, you can enter the coordinates and navigate them to your next location.

How to unlock Dragonriding Ride Along feature in WoW Dragonflight

To enable the Dragonriding Ride Along feature in Dragonflight, you’ll need to visit Lithragosa near Rostrum of Transformation or any other Dragonriding trainer in the zone. Each zone typically has one Dragonriding trainer, so it won’t be a problem to find one. Once you’ve reached your Dragonriding trainer, ask them to enable the Ride Along feature. And just like that, anyone can tag along with you. If you want to tag along a friend, they’ll need to do the same. Once you get bored with the Ride Along feature or if you stop needing it, you can disable it by paying a visit to a Dragonriding trainer and repeating the process.