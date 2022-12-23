How to craft Iskaaran Harpoon in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced new zones, dungeons, raids, and factions to the popular game. The Iskaara Tuskarr are one of the four major factions players will encounter while leveling throughout the Dragon Isles. As with all four factions, players can earn renown levels with the Iskaara Tuskarr to earn rewards.

Dragonflight has reworked the renown system previously introduced in Shadowlands, allowing players to level up renown with every major faction across the Dragon Isles. Every 2,500 reputation players earn while completing quests, world quests, or participating in events, players will receive one renown level. Renown levels unlock new vendors, provide profession schematics, and unlock special events or interactions around the region.

Given that the Iskaara Tuskarr place a heavy emphasis on fishing, many of the Tuskarr’s rewards revolve around the profession. The Iskaaran Harpoon is just one of the various rewards that Dragonflight players can unlock throughout their progression with the Tuskarr. If you are wondering how to unlock the fishing tool, here is everything you need to know about the Iskaaran Harpoon in WoW Dragonflight.

How to unlock and craft the Iskaaran Harpoon

The Iskaaran Harpoon is a fishing item unlocked by progression to renown level seven with the Iskaara Tuskarr. The full list of renown rewards for the Iskaara Tuskarr can be found here. After reaching level seven, players will have to travel to Iskaara, just west of the Azure Archives. Once players reach Iskaara, they will be able to purchase the Iskaaran Harpoon recipe from a vendor named Tavio.

To complete the item, players will only need to acquire two items. Players can purchase both the necessary Harpoon Head and the Wooden Pole from the two merchants next to Tavio, who appear to be crafting. Once you have these items, return to Tavio and complete the order. The Iskaaran Harpoon should be added.