No matter if you’re grinding Obsidian Cape with Wrathion or chasing those black Dragonriding drake customizations, grinding reputation with Wrathion and Sabellian can always come in handy in World of Warcraft. Aside from the weekly Allegiance to One quest and the following weeklies, there are additional dailies you can do in Obsidian Citadel to farm up reputation even faster.

One of those quests is Good Things in Large Boxes. You can collect this WoW quest from Forgemaster Bazentus in Obsidian Citadel after bringing him Restored Obsidian Key. This quest tasks you with dragging a chest to the Forgemaster and then opening it.

If you’re not sure where exactly Bazentus is, how to drag the chest, or the whereabouts of the chest, here’s how to complete the Good Things in Large Boxes quest.

How to complete the Good Things in Large Boxes quest in WoW Dragonflight?

To complete Good Things in Large Boxes, you’ll first need to side with either Wrathion or Sabellian for the week by flying to Obsidian Citadel and completing the quest Allegiance to One. Then, you can start collecting three Key Framings and 30 Key Fragments to create Restored Obsidian Key.

After you have your Obsidian Key, run to Forgemaster Bazentus at coordinates 24.8 61.0 and turn in the key.

Then, Forgemaster Bazentus will offer you the Good Things in Large Boxes quest and ask you to find a chest called Earth-Warder’s Vault and drag it to him. The chest is located in an underground tunnel at the coordinates 21.39 58.95. The entrance to the tunnel is at the coordinates 27.43 60.88. After you navigate to the chest, you’ll need to click on it and drag it back to Forgemaster Bazentus.

Be careful with the chest since it can stun you if you go too fast.