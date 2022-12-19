How to complete Shaking Our Foundations weekly quest in WoW Dragonflight

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has introduced hundreds of new quests to Blizzard’s MMO for players to complete in their journey across the Dragon Isles. Along with main story questlines that march players across the four major regions, there are also plenty of world and daily quests that players can accomplish along the way.

Shaking Our Foundations is a weekly quest that players can obtain from Talonstalker Kavia in the Waking Shores once they hit max level. This quest requires players to slay two targets, Stonewrecker Tokara and Molka the Grinder. Unfortunately for players, finding the entrance to the quest and pinning down the two targets has proven to be difficult for many.

If you are stuck on Shaking Our Foundations with no clue how to reach the required quest targets, here’s what you need to know about completing it in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to complete Shaking Our Foundations in WoW Dragonflight

To complete this quest, players must find and slay two mobs dubbed Stonewrecker Tokara and Molka the Grinder. To find where these two NPCs are located, players must delve into an underground tunnel that is found in the Obsidian Citadel, found to the southwest of the Waking Shores. To find the entrance, use the coordinates /way 27.16, 60.88.

Screengrab by Dot Esports via Blizzard Entertainment

Once inside the tunnel, the path to the two mobs is straightforward. The respawn timer for these two NPCs is unknown, but it has been recorded to take anywhere from five to 20 minutes for the characters to respawn after being killed.

After defeating the two opponents, players must only then return to Talonstalker Kavia. Players will gain the Primal Chaos reagent, along with several level 350 items, and Dragon Isles supplies. If you are looking to gain reputation with Wrathion and the Valdrakken Accord, this is a good weekly quest to farm since it gives players significant reputation with both factions.