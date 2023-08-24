How to complete Scarlet Diversions in WoW Classic Hardcore

There are some quests among the WoW Classic Hardcore community that are straight-up infamous—and Scarlet Diversions is one of them. The late-game quest, which takes place in the Western Plaguelands, is notoriously hard and has a severe reputation for ruining players’ Hardcore Classic WoW runs.

Scarlet Diversions features densely packed enemies and forces you to strategically fight more enemies than you’d like to at once. There is really no easy way to complete this quest, and if you’re a solo player, there’s a solid chance it can ruin your Hardcore run and grant you a swift death.

If you’re dedicated to completing Scarlet Diversions, though, here’s how to do it.

How to destroy the command tent in WoW Classic

High Executor Derrington at the Bulwark in Tirisfal Glades. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Scarlet Diversions is picked up from High Executor Derrington at the Bulwark in Tirisfal Glades. Before setting off toward the quest objective in the Plaguelands, though, you’ll need to pick up the “Flame in a Bottle” from the Box of Incendiaries found next to the High Executor.

After grabbing the Flame in a Bottle from the box, head over to coordinates [41, 51] in the Western Plaguelands to find the command tent you’ll need to destroy. Keep in mind that the area is densely populated with Scarlet Crusade enemies, each of whom will do everything in their power to kill you. Plus, each of these mobs will run away when they reach a low HP threshold, making it so that you’ll have to chase them back toward the camp if you dragged them out of it.

Related: What is Classic+? Potential WoW Classic game mode, explained

Once the area is clear and you have enough time to burn the command tent, place the Scourge Banner that was given to you upon accepting the quest to fully complete the objective. The tent must be burned and the banner must be placed for you to get credit for the quest. Only after doing both of these things should you return to High Executor Derrington.

In total, Scarlet Diversions is a major pain, and it’s even more frustrating for solo Hardcore WoW players. If you’re going all the way to level 60 on your own, we recommend skipping this quest. But if you can get a group together, it does become a bit easier.

About the author