World of Warcraft Dragonflight has brought tons of new content to Blizzard’s long-running, beloved MMO, including new raids, dungeons, zones, and hundreds of new quests across the Dragon Isles. After venturing into the final leveling region, players encounter the massively sprawling city of Valdrakken, the home of the Dragon Aspects.

Much like in cities such as Suramar or Dalaran, this neutral city contains many quests that do not impact the overall questline of the expansion and focus on the denizens of the city itself. ‘A Finishing Touch’ is one of these quests, but it has given players particular troubles since the quest’s target is fairly elusive.

If you are stuck trying to find Jimothy Lewis to complete ‘A Finishing Touch,’ look no further. This is everything you need to know about the quest in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

How to complete A Finishing Touch quest in WoW Dragonflight

‘A Finishing Touch’ is a quest given by Miguel Bright in the Thaldraszus capital of Valdrakken. In the quest, Bright asks the player to find a former client of his, Jimothy Lewis, and convince the NPC to return to him. The only issue is that the quest’s target area is quite large and does little to narrow down where Lewis could be.

via Dot Esports

Jimothy Lewis is an undead male NPC that wanders around the artisan’s market area. Patrolling the area a few times on dragonback while looking for an undead figure will likely be enough to spot the target. If you require more specific information, players can find him on his exact coordinates, 31.66.

After finding Lewis, players must interact with the NPC to speak him with. Players will be presented with several speech options, all of which will eventually lead Lewis to return to the services of Miguel Bright, so there is no incorrect option. After completing the quest, players need only return to Miguel Bright to collect their reward.