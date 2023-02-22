How to add gem sockets to gear in WoW Dragonflight

In World of Warcraft Dragonflight, jewelers have the ability to upgrade pieces of gear, particularly necklaces, by adding ‘sockets’ which can grant items additional stat bonuses. Though this has been a major benefit to jewelcrafters before Dragonflight, the profession’s new talent tree has only made this ability more sought after.

As players near closer to end-game content, such as the Vault of the Incarnates, building up every piece of gear as much as possible becomes increasingly important. If you are looking to maximize your gear by adding gem sockets, here’s what you need to do.

How to add gem socks in World of Warcraft Dragonflight

To add gem sockets in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, players will need to build up their jewelcrafting profession to a baseline level. Players will be able to do this by putting points into the talent tree. After reaching 30 points, players will unlock Tiered Medallion Setting. Players will need various reagents to craft a new socket, but these ingredients can easily be bought or acquired.

x12 Silken Gemdust

x20 Eternity Amber

Shimmering Clasp

Awakened Order

With Tiered Medallion Setting, there are three different types of sockets that players can create. Tier One creates a socket for item level 385 gems, tier two creates an item level 400 socket, and tier three creates an item level 415 socket.

In order to reduce waste, players are advised to craft the lowest level socket for an item that does not yet have any. Players can then add 400 and 415 item level sockets. It is also important to note that players can only add such sockets onto an end-game Dragonflight necklace, such as the Elemental Lariant.

While jewelcrafting can be one of the more difficult and complex professions in World of Warcraft Dragonflight, it also offers some of the most unique advantages for players.