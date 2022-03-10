How do you search for characters in World of Warcraft?￼

Being able to find other characters in World of Warcraft is a crucial element to MMO element of the massive open world RPG, and if you’re not familiar with how to do so, it could become frustrating to message your friends.

Luckily, Blizzard has made the act of searching for characters, guilds, and more a relatively simple process that includes a tool you can use as a part of the basic user interface.

In order to search for specific characters, you must get to the “Who List” this can be found by clicking the icon that looks like thumbnail photo of a person at the top of your chat window.

If you haven’t changed too many of your keybinds, you could also use “O”, which is the default key for opening your Who List. From there, you can find any character online by typing in their name.

At the same time, if you’re questing in a specific zone, you can also type in the name of the zone to see if there are any people in your faction that might be around to lend a helping hand to you.

Additionally, if you’re looking to speak to someone from a specific guild, you can see who is online in that guild by typing that guild’s name. Just make sure to check that the person is in that guild and doesn’t just have a character name similar to that guild’s name.