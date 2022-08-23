Here’s how returning WoW players can claim a free copy of Shadowlands

WoW's latest expansion is free-to-buy for the next two weeks.

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands is free for players who are returning to WoW, for a limited time. Blizzard has launched a promo that runs from today until Sept. 5 that makes the game’s latest expansion free to purchase, for players who don’t already own it.

The only requirement to claim a free upgrade to Shadowlands is a previous WoW expansion attached to your WoW account. If you played WoW during a previous expansion, such as Battle for Azeroth, but didn’t buy Shadowlands, you should have a free copy of the game waiting for you when next you log in.

Fresh WoW accounts are not eligible to receive a free copy of Shadowlands. You must have played WoW in the past during a previous expansion.

In addition to a free upgrade to Shadowlands, players who return to WoW through this promotion will also receive a level 50 character boost. The boost will allow players to start new characters and immediately jump into the Shadowlands questing process, bypassing a bulk of the game’s leveling content.

Here’s how to claim a gifted copy of WoW: Shadowlands.

How to claim your free copy of WoW: Shadowlands

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

There are no extra hoops to jump through in order to claim your free Shadowlands upgrade.

As long as you launch the Battle.net desktop app between now and Sept. 5, and you meet the eligibility requirements, your free copy of Shadowlands will be waiting for you.

Make sure your WoW account is eligible for this promotion. You must have played an earlier expansion of WoW, while also not owning Shadowlands. Launch the Battle.net desktop application Click on the gift icon in the top right corner of the Battle.net app. Note that the gift icon will only appear in the launcher if you have a gift waiting for you. After claiming the gift, launch WoW as normal. Your account will be updated to include the Shadowlands expansion, and your level 50 boost will be waiting for you at the character select screen.

If you’re not currently subscribed to WoW, you’ll have to resubscribe in order to play Shadowlands. A WoW subscription can be purchased in the Battle.net launcher.

Returning WoW players can get their free copy of Shadowlands until Sept. 5.