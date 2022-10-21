Galakrond’s origins finally revealed in World of Warcraft

After all these years, we know why exactly Galakrond murdered half of his own kind.

Once a benevolent dragon who established dragonkind as we know it, Galakrond is a big proto-dragon that suddenly grew bloodthirsty and started slaying his own kind. The dragon aspects—Alexstrasza, Malygos, Neltharion, Nozdormu, and Ysera—joined forces and defeated the dragon who was bigger than all of these five aspects combined. Galakrond’s descent to madness has been an unresolved mystery to the World of Warcraft community that’s been hanging over our heads like an annoying fly—until now.

According to Tyr’s Progress Report, the living waters related to Halls of Infusion were corrupted by Yogg’Saron himself, meaning Galakrond has drunk from this wellspring and, therefore, fell victim to Old God’s influence.

“Already we are detecting reduced levels of contamination. I hope your investigation into how Yogg-Saron compromised these living waters will yield answers. In the meantime, we can be assured that the evolution of another Galakrond will not be triggered by consuming unfiltered water,” the passage from Tyr’s lore book reads.

Tyr’s Progress Report was directed at one of the titans, Loken, who eventually fell under the influence of Old God Yogg’Saron and was eventually defeated by heroes of Azeroth in Halls of Lighting during Wrath of the Lich King. In this book, Tyr explains his efforts to imbue a wellspring with Order magic. And further in his report, Tyr mentions Halls of Infusion, a dungeon featured in Dragonflight.

Since Blizzard Entertainment has been heavily hinting players will see Galakrond make an appearance in Dragonflight in one form or the other, we expect to learn more about Galakrond’s past once the expansion launches on Nov. 28.