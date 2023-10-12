Friendly fire: WoW Hardcore streamer gets tragically one-shot by guildie

Graysfordays, a World of Warcraft streamer, was left scratching his head today after being tragically one-shot by his teammate during The Prophet of Skeram fight in WoW Classic, all because his guildie forgot to pop his cooldowns.

It doesn’t matter which game you’re playing, if you’re playing in hardcore mode, there is nothing more terrifying and adrenaline-inducing than entering a fight where you could potentially die. And if you’re in WoW doing a raid or dungeon on Hardcore mode, you’d want to do it with your guildies because they’ve got your back, right?

But if they’re mind-controlled and kill you because of their mistake, which happened to this streamer, you can only stare at your screen in shock and horror.

Seeing as your death is permanent in hardcore mode, that’s the end of that character, no matter how heartbreaking the death is.

Before even attempting a raid and if the mechanics are known, you’d ensure everyone knew the mechanics for every boss and their phases, if there are any. If one of the bosses can mind-control players, like The Prophet of Skeram, you would usually have everyone with high-damage spells use them before the fight to pop the cooldowns. That way, these powerful spells can’t be used against your teammates, and hopefully, they won’t die.

The downside is your DPS will suffer because you don’t have your most potent spells ready. As someone who tends to play DPS characters, doing this always hurts my soul because we love those high-damage output numbers. But the risks are too great not to pop your abilities and get those cooldowns.

Sadly, Grays’s WoW guildie wanted a higher sparse and didn’t follow the plan, which led to Grays’ character dying. This mistake nearly killed two other characters too apparently.

You may be wondering how that’s even possible, damage-wise. Well, when you’re mind-controlled, your damage percentage is increased, and if you’ve been buffed, then escaping the attacks of someone who can pull off a 10,000-damage crit and has been mind-controlled can usually be fairly difficult.

Hopefully, this unlucky guildie learned his lesson, even if it was hard-learned not by the DPS, but by the misfortune of Graysfordays and his unlucky Hardcore toon.

