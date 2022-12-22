Finesse profession stat in WoW Dragonflight, explained

World of Warcraft Dragonflight has drastically changed how several integral system’s in Blizzard’s long-running MMO function. Chief among these changes are the alterations to professions, which make the previously passive system more akin to classes, requiring players to select specializations and fill out talent trees.

Depending on your profession type, either crafting or gathering, players will have two separate stat trees to also select upgrades from. Crafting stats, which apply to professions such as blacksmithing, will increase the efficiency of the crafting process. Gathering stats, which accompany professions like mining, typically speed up the gathering process.

Finesse is one of the three available stat upgrades for gathering professions and can greatly aid any gatherer. If you are unsure if you should invest increases into this particular stat, however, here is everything you need to know about finesse in World of Warcraft Dragonflight.

Finesse in WoW Dragonflight, explained

The gathering stat tree has three primary stats that players can upgrade: deftness, finesse, and perception. Finesse gives players a higher chance of gathering more of the primary reagent from the node they are interacting with. For example, if you are a herbalist gathering from a Saxifrage node, you will gain extra Saxifrage if the node grants additional materials.

If you are running farming routes around the Dragon Isles, this can greatly increase your overall yield and may prevent players from needing to run multiple farming circles. All three of the gathering stats work to make the otherwise tedious process far faster. Deftness increases gathering speed substantially while perception allows players to spot nodes in the wild better.

Along with the other stat increases, as well as talent progression such as mounted gathering, miners, herbalists, and skinners, other gathering professions can simultaneously increase the effectiveness of their routes while decreasing the necessary time investment.