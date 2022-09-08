World of Warcraft players who weren’t lucky enough to make it into the Alpha test for the upcoming Dragonflight expansion can now get their first taste thanks to the pre-patch going live on PTR servers.

In this new build of Blizzard’s legacy MMORPG game, players will get a taste of some of the changes headed to WoW with the pre-patch later this year.

However, not all of the Dragonflight new additions will be available to try.

Dragonflight Pre-Patch is available for PTR testing.



📜 https://t.co/KQ9yhXM5ux — World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) September 8, 2022

Notably, those testing out the patch on the PTR won’t have any access to the new Evoker class. Right now the only big changes added to the game are the addition of new talent trees, but other changes will likely join in coming months—including the Evoker.

Similarly, there are no pre-patch quest lines yet for players to complete but these are most definitely on the way. If you’re looking to test out how your class will play in Dragonflight you can get to feel some of that now as the talents have been updated.

There is a new HUD UI in the build of the game to freshen things up and when you check out the map you’ll notice that the new location Dragon Isles is visible to see in the world of Azeroth.

While this might be somewhat of a lackluster update for players right now there is still a ton of content to join the PTR before the pre-patch event is rolled out live. Pre-patch is expected to begin in the live game at least two weeks before the launch of Dragonflight, which (as of right now) does not have a concrete release date.