Warning: Critical bugs in 2 WoW Dragonflight Mythic+ dungeons are depleting keys

Dragonflight has primarily been one of the most-liked expansions in the past couple of years, with only Legion coming close in overall reception. Despite the expansion being widely considered the beginning of the next era of World of Warcraft and fans absolutely loving Dragonriding, it is, unfortunately, plagued with bugs that are ruining the gaming experience, especially in Mythic+ runs.

One of the most bugged Mythic+ dungeons and encounters has been Algeth’ar Academy and the second boss of the instance Crawth. According to reports from WoW’s subreddit and official Blizzard forums, the boss has a chance not to spawn at all.

Normally, you’d need to kill a couple of flocks of birds to get the boss spawn. To get this boss to spawn, you need to kill all flocks. According to some reports, birds are not spawning at all, causing players to have their keys depleted.

The second Mythic+ dungeon that’s prone to bugging out when running Mythic+ keys is Temple of the Jade Serpent. A handful of groups are reporting that the first boss of the dungeon, Wise Mari, disappears after being defeated and does not count toward your Mythic+ dungeon progress. In other words, you can never complete your Temple of the Jade Serpent Mythic+ run.

These bugs are costing players their time and, most importantly, loot. Blizzard should look to address and fix these bugs as soon as possible to avoid facing a major backlash from the community.