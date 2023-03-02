Clever tip makes finding the perfect WoW Mythic+ dungeon a breeze

Are you tired of mindlessly scrolling through the Looking-for-Group tool only to find Mythic+ dungeon runs within a certain range? Here’s one clever tip that will make finding the perfect Mythic+ dungeon a breeze.

Once you decide you’re up for a Mythic+ run, you should open the Looking-for-Group tool, select Premade Groups, and there you’ll see all currently available Mythic+ runs you can join. But to avoid endless scrolling, especially if you’re looking for keys within a certain range, you can type in the search bar, for example, “5-5” and you’ll only see +5 keys and nothing else.

The player that shared this secret with the community in a post on WoW’s subreddit on March 1 also mentioned you can sort keys by a certain range. For example, you can type “5-10” in the search bars and you’ll see all the keys that fall into that range.

If you type just a specific number in the search bar, you will see Mythic+ groups that are running keys one level above and one key level below the set range. So, if you type just “5” in the search bar, you’ll see level four, five, and six Mythic+ groups.

Other than that, you can use the search bar to search for specific dungeons. If you just type “Court,” you’ll only see Mythic+ groups that are running Court of Stars. But this method will show you Mythic+ keys across all levels, meaning you’ll still have to spend some time scrolling through the Looking-for-Group tool before you find a perfect run for you.