World of Warcraft‘s Dragonflight expansion brought in a slew of new challenges and mechanics, all set in the marvelous landscapes of the Dragon Isles, from the open, vivid Ohn’ahran Plains to the doom and gloom of the Obsidian Citadel. The city of Valdrakken stands at the core of the new destination, serving as its main hub.

Valdrakken shelters Alliance and Horde players alike, providing a vast (if not labyrinthian) city with plenty of options for commerce and cosmetics. Due to its novelty and practicality, Valdrakken has become a common base of operations for players since Dragonflight, letting them quickly fly their dragon to most spots in the Dragon Isles.

Despite its comfort and status, however, WoW didn’t let players toggle War Mode within the walls of Valdrakken with the release of Dragonflight. This means adventurers who wanted to enable PvP would have to backtrack to their faction’s hub, having to travel back to either Stormwind or Ogrimmar to toggle War Mode, then return to the Dragon Isles. Though that’s a relic of the past.

Can you toggle War Mode in Valdrakken in WoW: Dragonflight?

Though the functionality wasn’t available at launch, players can toggle War Mode in Valdrakken as of Patch 10.0.5, released on Jan. 24, 2023. This allows adventurers to enable War Mode within Valdrakken, as well as in Stormwind (Alliance) and Ogrimmar (Horde) just like before the update. If you’re parked in Valdrakken and looking to get the benefits of War Mode, you don’t need to travel back to your hub.

War Mode can be helpful for players who want a little bump to their XP since the toggled function gives them a bonus to experience received from mobs and quests. If you’re leveling in a particularly deserted location, you might benefit from War Mode’s bonus without having to endure PvP, though you run the risk of bumping into vicious enemy players—especially with how popular the Dragon Isles can be.

Though players can only activate War Mode in Stormwind, Ogrimmar, and Valdrakken, they can disable War Mode from any rest location, including inns and small cities.