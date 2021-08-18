Blizzard targets boosters in latest hotfix, require characters to be level 60 to post in WoW: Shadowlands group finder groups

Blizzard released a new hotfix today, targeting boosters who have been spamming the group finder in World of Warcraft: Shadowlands.

Going forward, only characters who are max level, currently 60, can post in the group finder groups for Shadowlands sections Mythic+ dungeons and raids. This will combat the players who create level 1 characters and spam the group finder, selling boosts and making it hard for regular players to find groups since they have to scroll through a lot to find a normal non-boost group.

Outside of this change, Blizzard has also adjusted a couple of items and rewards:

The Soultwining Crescent and Death-Bound Shard – these items will now grant conduits based on current specialization instead of class.

The Death-Bound Shard is more likely to appear on completion of the Adamant Vaults in Torghast, Tower of the Damned.

The Chronicle of Lost Memories item is now also available for 2,000 Cataloged Research from Archivist Roh-Suir when you have Tier Three Research with The Archivists’ Codex.

The amount of Korthite Crystals rewarded was increased in the Maw Assault box, Korthia weekly box, and Broker daily quests.

The item changes should help players gear up their main specs or alts easier without having to farm a lot to catch up with conduits or legendary items. The level 60 restriction to post in Shadowlands group finder was met with positivity from the PvE community, but it’s unclear why there are no changes to the PvP sections of the group finder considering that it’s been plagued by boosters as well.