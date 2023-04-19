Blizzard is rapidly losing talent, WoW producer has to ‘strike out’ projects as people quit

So far, Dragonflight has been just like Dragonriding—thrilling and incredibly fun. Unfortunately, Dragonflight future has become questionable as Blizzard Entertainment game producer Adam “Glaxigrav” is seeing an increasing number of employees leave the company, keeping him to cross out planned projects.

On April 18, the game producer shared a tweet voicing his concerns about the future Dragonflight. After losing yet another exceptional Blizzard employee, the WoW producer admitted the company is losing talent because upper management is not listening to advice from the game directors.

Being loud about it because I've lost yet *another* person this week.



Blizzard is losing amazing talent because someone in power doesn't listen to the game directors who make his products. DE&I also means diversity of thought, especially when it's backed by data and financials. — Adam 💙 #ABetterABK (@Glaxigrav) April 18, 2023

He also shared that Blizzard is creating “crisis map” of content the company will be able to publish, as well as the content that will get scrapped because of a lack of employees.

“We are creating crisis maps of what we can or cannot ship. THAT is the loss of capacity we’re facing. I literally have a schedule I strike out as people hand in notice,” Glaxigrav said.

As the main reason for people leaving, game producer lists the remote work restrictions introduced on Feb. 14 that forced all employees to return to the office.

“Plus, some people just aren’t going to commute 2+ hours to work anymore. People have better work/life balances, they actually get to spend time with their kids after dinner, etc,” he said.

Upon seeing this tweet, Blizzard employee Allison Steele added that “forced rto (return to office) has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months.”

forced rto has cost us some amazing people and will continue to cost us more in the coming months.



it is a terrible, shortsighted, self-destructive policy that is only weakening our ability to deliver the kind of game we want to make and our players deserve. https://t.co/1M94XLJGY2 — Allison Steele, GameObject (cohost.org/trulyaliem) (@SteeleGame) April 19, 2023

While Dot Esports didn’t receive any official statement, Massively Overpowered spoke to a Blizzard spokesperson.

“The annual report referenced is from last year, and Blizzard’s retention is up since then. World of Warcraft is a large, massively talented team that has been shipping more content than ever before to the community. We remain committed to listening to player feedback and will continue to strive to exceed their expectations.”