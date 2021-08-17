We should be able to get back in by 1pm CT.

If you tried to log into World of Warcraft Classic this morning, you’ve probably noticed that its normal weekly maintenance is taking a little bit longer than usual.

While WoW maintenance typically takes just a few minutes, beginning at 9am CT, Blizzard’s customer support account on Twitter today announced that it’s being extended to 1pm CT.

Usually, Blizzard’s notice tells players that the servers will be live again by 10am CT. And this morning, the original scheduled maintenance warning said the same.

[#Warcraft #WOWClassic #BurningCrusade] Current maintenance has been extended until 11:00 AM (PDT). We apologize for any disruption and hope to restore service quickly. — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) August 17, 2021

But as the time crept closer to 10am CT, Blizzard changed the announcement, effectively extending today’s maintenance.

Many times, long maintenance periods will signal that a larger change to the game is coming. Based on the way that this maintenance was extended, however, that’s likely not the case.

Though Phase Two content for TBC Classic is expected to come soon, there’s a significant amount of testing that Blizzard is continuing to work on that suggests it may be a few weeks before players get a chance to step into Serpentshrine Cavern or take on Arena season two.