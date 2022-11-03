Beginning of a new era: Blizzard doubles WoW team ahead of launch

To put it mildly, Shadowlands has been a disappointing expansion that left the majority of players thinking, “Good riddance” when the Dragonflight pre-patch hit the live servers on Oct. 25. Although we already have high hopes Dragonflight will mark the beginning of a new era for World of Warcraft, streamer and content creator Bellular Gaming pinpoints exactly why is Dragonflight already set for success.

In his recent video titled WoW’s Best News In YEARS?!, Bellular discusses the changes Blizzard Entertainment has made to the WoW staff. The first and the most important change coming from Shadowlands into Dragonflight is the amount of staff working on the game. During Shadowlands, only 488 people worked on the expansion, and now, if we include 100 people who joined when Blizzard acquired the studio Proletariat, there are already around 735 people working on the upcoming expansion.

So, according to Bellular Gaming, the narrative team doubled in size, meaning Dragonflight will introduce a meaningful story with little to no retcons. Other than that, Blizzard hired 53 new engineers to polish the game so that it can keep it with the modern standards of the MMORPG genre.

The production team now has 47 people diligently working and overlooking all the internal decisions that leave a mark on the state of the game. And finally, Ion Hazzikostas, WoW game director, isn’t lonely at the top anymore since Jeremy Feasel and Morgan Day joined him in the lead role.

Thanks to an immense increase in numbers, Dragonflight might truly see smaller and more frequent patches that Blizzard initially promised, and we’ll finally see the game properly tended, so we don’t get stuck with annoying game systems like covenants for an entire expansion.