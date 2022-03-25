Blizzard delays WoW MDI due to longer than usual Race to World First

Blizzard is delaying the start of the World of Warcraft Mythic Dungeon International Shadowlands season three due to the current Race to World First dragging on for longer than any tier in recent memory, the company announced today.

The move will have MDI registration extended until April 1, giving players access to the Tournament Realm by April 5. This means that Time Trials for the MDI will run from April 6 to 12, and the first weekend of group play will begin on April 22. All other group tournaments will take place the successive weeks after.

The decision to delay the MDI by Blizzard serves as an effective admission by the developer that the Sepulcher of the First Ones raid Race to World First has taken significantly more time than anticipated.

There have already been numerous indications by Blizzard that the raid was initially overtuned. Halondrus, The Jailer, and some other bosses got nerfs from the development team before Echo or Liquid downed them, essentially serving as an admission that the bosses were more difficult than Blizzard wanted them to be for the race.