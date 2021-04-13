Blizzard adds instant level 70 realm to WoW Classic Burning Crusade beta

This was likely done for raid tests in the upcoming weeks.

Yesterday, players noticed that they could log onto a new WoW Classic Burning Crusade realm called Badge of Justice.

In this new realm, they could create level 70 characters with Flying learned, dungeon blue gear and a couple of choices for weapons and trinkets. This new realm is most likely related to the upcoming raid testing, announced by Blizzard last week.

According to their post, Karazhan, Gruul, and Magtheridon are the raids to be tested from today until Friday. On top of the current itemization choices, players will be allowed to pick up consumables and whatever professions they want at the vendors in Shattrath.

While the realm is currently offline, it will most likely go online later today once the raid testing window opens for Karazhan. If these raid tests are successful, Blizzard might look towards Sunwell, Tempest Keep, and Black Temple for the future.

If all the raid tests prove successful, we might get to see an early Q3 release of the WoW Classic Burning Crusade servers. This is all speculation for now, however, considering that Blizzard themselves didn’t give out a release date for now.